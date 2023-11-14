新鮮獨立遊戲即將登陸 Nintendo Switch：探索與冒險的世界

During the recent Indie World Showcase held in November 2023, Nintendo unveiled an exciting lineup of indie games set to grace the Nintendo Switch over the next year. Among the intriguing titles making their way to the popular portable console, one announcement stood out from the rest. The critically acclaimed sci-fi game, Outer Wilds, known for its captivating exploration and time-loop mechanics, is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch next month.

Originally teased back in 2021, the release of Outer Wilds on the Nintendo Switch was delayed, leaving fans eager for updates. Thankfully, the game resurfaced during the Indie World Showcase, with Annapurna Interactive showcasing the mesmerizing physics-based spacefaring gameplay tailored for the Switch. The version coming to the console is called Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, which includes the Echoes of the Eye DLC. Players can look forward to experiencing this enthralling adventure digitally starting December 7, and a physical release is planned for next year.

Outer Wilds was not the only indie gem to receive confirmation for a Nintendo Switch port. Core Keeper, Moonstone Island, Planet of Lana, Heavenly Bodies, and Backpack Hero are also making their way to the console, expanding the library of captivating independent titles available to Nintendo Switch owners. Additionally, fans of classic Game Boy Advance games will be delighted to know that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a title that never saw the light of day in the early 2000s, is finally being completed and released on the Nintendo Switch.

As the Indie World Showcase unfolded, it provided glimpses of new and exciting games that players can look forward to. On Your Tail, a card-based investigation game by Humble Games and Memorable Games, brings an innovative twist to the detective genre. The Star Name Eos, a point-and-click photography adventure, promises a unique and immersive experience for players seeking fresh and engaging gameplay.

Furthermore, Nintendo surprised fans by shadow-dropping several titles that were featured during the showcase. Games like Howl, Backpack Hero, Enjoy the Diner, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, and even a demo for Death Trick: Double Blind became instantly available for eager players to dive into.

The Nintendo Switch continues to prove its versatility as a platform, attracting a diverse range of indie games that captivate players with their creativity and unique gameplay mechanics. With the arrival of these new titles in the coming months, Nintendo Switch owners can expect an endless world of exploration and adventure at their fingertips.