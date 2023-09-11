城市生活

超快電子束技術探測量子材料的新突破

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the study of quantum materials by developing an ultrafast electron beam technique to probe these materials with exceptional resolution. Quantum materials, with their unique electronic, magnetic, and optical properties, hold immense potential for future applications in computing and energy technologies. Understanding the complex interactions between electrons and atomic nuclei in these materials is key to harnessing their properties effectively.

The challenge faced by researchers is that many quantum materials cannot be created as large crystals. Instead, they form crystals that are only a fraction of the size of a human hair. This poses limitations when using ultrafast electron beam accelerators, as the quality of the electron beam often restricts the area that can be focused on.

In this new study, researchers have used a specialized electron source to significantly improve the quality of the electron beam. This advancement allows for the imaging of samples that are just a few microns wide and the observation of processes that occur in less than a trillionth of a second. The ability to study quantum materials at such atomic scales in both space and time could provide a clearer understanding of their functionality.

Typically, ultrafast electron pulses are generated through a process called photoemission, where laser light knocks electrons out of a material. However, the spread in emission angle limits the researchers’ ability to focus the electron beam on a small spot. In this study, the researchers developed a photoemission-based electron accelerator with an advanced material that produces electrons with a much smaller spread in emission angle. When combined with precise electron focusing optics, this approach enables the resolution of subtle atomic details in small samples.

The findings of this study open up new possibilities for studying quantum materials and gaining insights into their fundamental properties. The new ultrafast electron beam technique provides a powerful tool for investigating the intricate behavior of these materials at atomic scales. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the field of quantum materials research and pave the way for future advancements in computing and energy technologies.

Source: W. H. Li et al, “A kiloelectron-volt ultrafast electron micro-diffraction apparatus using low emittance semiconductor photocathodes,” Structural Dynamics (2022). DOI: 10.1063/4.0000138

Source: US Department of Energy

Citation: Phys.org. (2023, September 11). Novel material enables an ultrafast electron diffraction probe for quantum materials. Retrieved from [source website]

