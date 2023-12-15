400號北行新交通狀況公佈

Motorists traveling on northbound Route 400 in West Seneca will face new traffic conditions this weekend. The State Department of Transportation has announced that a section of the road between Union Road and Seneca Street will be closed for bridge repairs.

Starting from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday, all northbound traffic on Route 400 will be redirected. Drivers will be required to exit at Union Road and follow a detour along Union Road, Center Road, and Seneca Street before rejoining the expressway via the Seneca Street ramp. This temporary closure and detour are necessary to facilitate the timely completion of bridge repairs in the area.

Additionally, the State Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution and drive responsibly in work zones. Speeding fines will be doubled in these areas, and drivers who receive two or more convictions for speeding in a work zone may even face the suspension of their driver’s license.

By implementing these traffic changes and enforcing stricter penalties for speeding, the State Department of Transportation aims to ensure the safety of both motorists and construction workers. It is essential for drivers to obey the announced traffic patterns and exercise patience during the bridge repair process.

Remember to plan your route accordingly and allow for extra travel time if you will be using northbound Route 400 this weekend. Stay safe and drive responsibly to minimize any potential disruptions caused by the temporary closure and detour.