諾基亞在印度推出諾基亞 G42 5G 智能手機

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Nokia has unveiled its latest 5G smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G, in India. The device is offered by HMD Global, Nokia’s licensee. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 13 and promises updates. It also has IP52-rated dust and water resistance.

The Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs. 12,599 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in two color options: So Grey and So Purple. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 15th.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G42 5G operates on Android 13 and is committed to receiving two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC, the Nokia G42 5G offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors at the rear, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. The phone also supports various connectivity options, including 5G, GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi.

The Nokia G42 5G is equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and offers up to three days of playback time on a single charge. The phone has dimensions of 165×8.55×75.8mm and weighs 193.8 grams.

Overall, the Nokia G42 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that offers 5G connectivity, a powerful processor, a high-quality display, and a capable camera setup. It aims to provide a seamless and efficient user experience in the 5G era.

