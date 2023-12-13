回顧 Nintendo Switch 遊戲的非凡一年

In a year filled with gaming delights, Nintendo Switch emerged as a true champion. Whether you found solace in the tranquility of fishing or tested your skills against formidable foes, we sincerely hope that you relished the experience on the innovative Nintendo Switch™ system.

As we bid adieu to 2023, we invite you to take a trip down memory lane by visiting the Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2023 website and logging into your Nintendo Account. On this delightful platform, you will receive a personalized recap of your gaming journey throughout the past year. But that’s not all; you can also proudly showcase your achievements by sharing them with your friends on various social media platforms.

With each passing day, the gaming landscape continues to evolve, and we look back on the past year with deep gratitude for your support and enthusiasm. Your unwavering dedication to Nintendo Switch has been the driving force behind our success, and for that, we extend our heartfelt thanks.

As we look ahead to the coming year, we aim to raise the bar even higher. With a host of exciting games and innovative features in the pipeline, 2024 promises to be another exhilarating chapter in the Nintendo Switch saga.

So, to all the gamers who embraced the joy of Nintendo Switch this year, we express our heartfelt gratitude. Your passion and love for gaming inspire us to strive for greatness. Let’s embark on an incredible gaming journey together in 2024!