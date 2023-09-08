城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

新發現的西村彗星在夜空中可見

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新發現的西村彗星在夜空中可見

A newly discovered comet named Comet Nishimura will be visible as it passes by Earth next week. Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura first observed the comet in early August and it has since increased in brightness as it travels through the inner solar system. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday, coming within 78 million miles of the planet, potentially staying visible for the next five days.

Comet Nishimura will also pass within 21 million miles of the sun on September 17. Its orbit suggests that the last time it passed close to the sun, and possibly closer to Earth, was around the year 1590. While there are no recorded comets during that time that correspond with Nishimura, it would have had to be quite bright to be seen.

To spot Comet Nishimura, it is best to use binoculars and find a location with dark skies away from city lights. Sky and Telescope has shared charts that can help sky-gazers identify the comet. The comet’s tail will always point away from the sun and it appears greenish in photos due to the presence of diatomic carbon. However, through binoculars, it will appear nearly colorless or slightly pink as sunlight reflects off the dust grains.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, finding a clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight is recommended. However, as the comet gets closer to the sun and the horizon, it will become more difficult to see. On Wednesday, the comet will pass between Earth and the sun, making it unlikely to be visible. The intense heat from the sun may cause the comet to break up, but experts expect it to survive. If it survives, it will pass over to the far side of the sun in early October and be visible in the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in November.

來源：
– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/10/world/nishimura-comet-earth-scn-trnd/index.html

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

與船員一起為阿耳忒彌斯 2 號做好準備：下一次登月任務

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

揭秘聯合利華公司的數​​字化轉型之旅

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

郵戳簡介：開放網絡的聯合社交書籤服務

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

《本尼迪克特·福克斯的最後一案》在 Xbox 上獲得大規模更新

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

探索星空中的猩紅艦隊派系：任務和獎勵

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

獨特的 Mini-ITX 主板：Minisforum 推出 Eyertec AD650i

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

新的 Nintendo Switch 2 專利建議使用霍爾效應操縱桿來消除操縱桿漂移

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論