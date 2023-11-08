下一款《質量效應》遊戲：未來一瞥

Fans of the Mass Effect series have been eagerly awaiting details about the next installment of the popular sci-fi RPG game. Vague hints and teasers have kept players on the edge of their seats since its reveal at the 2020 Game Awards. But this year’s N7 Day celebration brought some exciting revelations, while also shedding light on a different aspect of the studio.

The teaser trailer released in December 2020 provides valuable clues about the upcoming game. Set long after the original trilogy, it introduces a matured Liara T’Soni, a familiar squadmate, who looks noticeably older than her previous appearances. BioWare developers have also hinted that the game will serve as a sequel to both the original trilogy and Mass Effect: Andromeda, which took place in a different galaxy over 600 years later.

The highlight of the teaser is the mention of an “Andromeda distress signal detected.” This confirms that the interstellar migration from the previous game will play a significant role in the new storyline. Speculations suggest that Liara and her crew might be responding to the distress call, given her previous interactions with the Initiative after leaving the Milky Way. The nature of the distress call remains unknown, but danger is expected considering the ongoing Kett invasion from Mass Effect: Andromeda.

While the teasers provide brief glimpses into the game, they also raise intriguing questions. A second teaser introduces a character wearing an N7 sleeve on their lab coat. It is unclear whether this is a homage to Commander Shepard or signifies the return of the iconic protagonist from the original trilogy, even after 600 years. Liara’s return makes sense due to the long lifespan of Asari, but Shepard’s potential return seems less exciting to some fans.

As we await further details, it’s important to note that the developers have released the final teaser, which leaves us with more mysteries than answers. The figure seen in the teaser wears an N7 jacket and a sleek helmet, reminiscent of Destiny’s aesthetic. However, their identity remains unknown. Speculation about Shepard’s return is undermined by the absence of their iconic helmet. We can only wait and see what the next N7 Day brings.

常見問題

Q: Is the next Mass Effect game a sequel to both the original trilogy and Mass Effect: Andromeda?

A: Yes, according to hints from BioWare developers and the teasers released, the upcoming game will continue the storylines of both the original trilogy and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Q：Liara T'Soni 是誰？

A: Liara T’Soni is a prominent character in the Mass Effect series. She is a member of the Liara T’Soni and is known for her expertise in archaeology and information gathering.

Q: Will Commander Shepard return in the next Mass Effect game?

A: The teasers have sparked speculation about Shepard’s potential return, but it remains uncertain at this point. The absence of their iconic helmet in the teasers challenges this possibility.

Q: When is the next N7 Day?

A: N7 Day is traditionally celebrated on November 7th. Fans gather to commemorate the Mass Effect series and look forward to new announcements and reveals.