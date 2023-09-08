城市生活

Android TV 14 Beta 中出現適用於 Google TV 的新 Chromecast Remote

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The latest version of Android TV 14 Beta has revealed what appears to be a new remote for the Chromecast with Google TV. The remote design features a distinct rounded shape and top-mounted navigation pad, similar to the current remote. However, there are some noticeable differences.

The existing Chromecast with Google TV remote has eight buttons, including a D-pad for back, Assistant, Home, mute, YouTube, Netflix, and TV power and input. Volume controls are located on the right side of the remote.

The new remote design, shown as an outline, shows some distinct changes. Under the D-pad, there are two round buttons, likely for back and Assistant. Along the left side, there are three more buttons, presumably for home, mute, and one of the two app shortcuts. On the right side, there is a larger button with a volume rocker shape. Another new button with a star icon is located at the bottom, referred to as “magic” in the system files.

This remote is believed to be a preview of a new Chromecast with Google TV, which was rumored to be in development several months ago. However, there is no direct evidence in the Android 14 build pointing to the new device.

While the release date of the new Chromecast is unclear, the recent update to Android TV 14 suggests that it may still be in the pipeline. It is unlikely to be unveiled at the upcoming October Pixel launch event. Nevertheless, the discovery of the new remote hints at an imminent update to the Chromecast with Google TV.

