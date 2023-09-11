城市生活

New Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box Offers Great Value for Fans

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Offers Great Value for Fans

The recently launched Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box has become a hit among Borderlands fans, quickly climbing the “Top Paid” Xbox chart. Since its release on September 1st, the collection has reached the second spot on the UK chart, and remains at number seven in the US.

One of the main reasons for its popularity is the massive 60% discount currently available, which brings the price down from £123.99 / $149.99 to £49.59 / $59.99. Additionally, those who already own any of the games included in the collection can enjoy an even bigger discount.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box includes six games, along with all the add-on content for each game. Fans can expect hours of immersive gameplay and exploration in the unique Borderlands universe.

For those interested in purchasing the collection, now is the perfect time to do so before the discount expires around Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The collection can be easily found on the Xbox Store.

Many fans are excited about this offer, as it provides great value for the six games and their additional content. However, opinions may differ, and individuals are encouraged to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Please note that some of the links provided in this article are affiliate links, which means that a small percentage of the sale may go to the publisher if a purchase is made.

來源：
– Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Store

By 曼波布雷西亞

