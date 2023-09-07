城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

關於植物葉子進化和斐波那契螺旋的新見解

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
關於植物葉子進化和斐波那契螺旋的新見解

A recent study on a 407-million-year-old plant fossil has revolutionized our understanding of leaf evolution and the famous mathematical pattern known as Fibonacci spirals. The findings challenge the long-held belief that the spiral configurations observed in contemporary plants were prevalent in the earliest terrestrial plants.

Contrary to previous theories, the ancient plants exhibited a different type of spiral arrangement, indicating that plant leaf spirals evolved down two separate evolutionary paths. This discovery sheds light on the diverse evolutionary history of plant leaf spirals and suggests that the typical Fibonacci spirals seen in nature today were not present in the earliest land plants.

The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, utilized digital reconstruction techniques to create 3D models of leafy shoots in the fossilized clubmoss Asteroxylon mackiei. This exceptionally preserved fossil was found in the Rhynie chert, a Scottish sedimentary deposit known for its evidence of early ecosystems.

The researchers discovered that the leaves and reproductive structures of Asteroxylon mackiei were most commonly arranged in non-Fibonacci spirals, a pattern that is rare in contemporary plants. This finding challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals were ancient features that became highly conserved in plants.

The 3D model of Asteroxylon mackiei, created in collaboration with digital artist Matt Humpage using digital rendering and 3D printing, provides a unique opportunity to examine leaf arrangement in a 407-million-year-old plant. The research highlights the significance of technological advancements and how they contribute to our understanding of plant evolution.

The study has broader implications for the understanding of Fibonacci spirals in land plants. It suggests that non-Fibonacci spirals were common in ancient clubmosses and that the evolution of leaf spirals diverged into two separate paths. This challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals are universal in plants.

Further research in leaf evolution and the evolutionary history of Fibonacci spirals in plants will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the remarkable patterns observed in nature.

資源：
– “Leaves and sporangia developed in rare non-Fibonacci spirals in early leafy plants” by Holly-Anne Turner, Matthew Humpage, Hans Kerp, and Alexander J. Hetherington, Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.adg4014).
– University of Edinburgh: https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2023/ancient-plant-fossil-reshapes-our-understanding-of

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

引領未來：全球汽車操作系統的主要趨勢和發展

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論