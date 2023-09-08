城市生活

搶先看看尚格·雲頓在《真人快打 1》中飾演約翰尼·凱奇

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Fans of Mortal Kombat are in for a treat with the upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1, as actor Jean-Claude Van Damme makes his debut as Johnny Cage. A new trailer has been released, giving us a glimpse of the action-packed gameplay and the iconic character brought to life by Van Damme’s likeness.

The Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage will be included in the Kombat Pack, which offers players early access to a range of downloadable content (DLC). In addition to the Johnny Cage skin, players will also gain access to six new playable characters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander. These characters will be available for download post-launch, adding even more variety to the game.

The release of Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for September 14, 2023. It will be available on various platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Players will have the opportunity to experience the game on their preferred platform and join the intense battles that Mortal Kombat is known for.

This latest trailer has generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see how Van Damme’s portrayal of Johnny Cage will measure up to their expectations. With his background in martial arts films, Van Damme brings a unique physicality and charisma to the character, promising an incredible gaming experience for Mortal Kombat enthusiasts.

Overall, the release of Mortal Kombat 1 is highly anticipated, and the inclusion of Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage adds an extra layer of excitement. Get ready to step into the arena and unleash your fighting skills as Mortal Kombat continues its legacy of thrilling gameplay and unforgettable characters.

– DLC (Downloadable Content): Additional content that can be downloaded and added to a video game after its initial release, typically providing new features, characters, or levels.
– Kombat Pack: A bundle of downloadable content for the Mortal Kombat series, usually including new characters and skins.

