城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

微軟宣佈為東京遊戲展提供 Xbox 數字廣播

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微軟宣佈為東京遊戲展提供 Xbox 數字廣播

Microsoft has revealed that it will be hosting an Xbox Digital Broadcast for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. The broadcast, scheduled for 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UK / 6pm JST, will provide updates on games from Xbox and Bethesda, showcase games from creators in Japan and Asia, and announce new games coming to Game Pass.

According to Jerret West, Xbox’s chief marketing officer, the broadcast will feature progress updates from both Xbox and Bethesda Softworks. Additionally, it will highlight a diverse collection of games from creators based in Japan and across Asia. West also mentioned that the broadcast will include exciting new games joining Xbox Game Pass, which has been continuously expanding its library with content from various teams in Asia.

During the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2023, Xbox boss Phil Spencer appeared on stage with Square Enix boss Takashi Kiryu to celebrate the news that Final Fantasy 14 will finally be coming to Xbox consoles. This marked a departure from the game’s previous exclusivity to PlayStation consoles. In an interview with IGN, Spencer hinted at the possibility of more Square Enix games making their way to Xbox in the future, although specific titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 were not confirmed.

In other news, Bethesda recently released the highly anticipated space role-playing game, Starfield, which has already amassed over six million players. This makes it the biggest game launch in Bethesda’s history, surpassing titles like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

Looking ahead, Xbox Game Studios has a lineup of exciting upcoming games, including titles like Perfect Dark from The Initiative, Forza from Turn 10, and Fable from Playground. Meanwhile, Bethesda’s ZeniMax Online Studios continues to develop The Elder Scrolls Online, and MachineGames is working on an untitled Indiana Jones game, which is expected to be revealed in 2024.

Overall, the Xbox Digital Broadcast for Tokyo Game Show promises to be an exciting event for fans, with updates, announcements, and showcases of games from both Xbox and Bethesda.

來源：
– Xbox Wire
– IGN

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論