城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

微軟宣布 Copilot 版權承諾以解決客戶擔憂

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微軟宣布 Copilot 版權承諾以解決客戶擔憂

Microsoft has announced their new Copilot Copyright Commitment to address customer concerns about the risk of intellectual property (IP) infringement claims when using the output generated by generative AI. The commitment extends Microsoft’s existing intellectual property indemnity support to commercial Copilot services and assures customers that Microsoft will assume responsibility for any potential legal risks associated with copyright claims.

The commitment reaffirms Microsoft’s philosophy of standing behind their customers when they use their products. The company believes that if the use of their Copilots creates legal issues, it should be their problem, not the customers’. They have a long-standing history of defending their customers against patent claims, and by expanding their defense obligations to cover copyright claims relating to Copilots, they aim to address the concerns of authors and ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI.

To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built important guardrails into their Copilots. These include filters and other technologies designed to reduce the likelihood of returning infringing content. Customers are required to use these technologies, creating incentives for better copyright compliance.

The Copilot Copyright Commitment covers paid versions of Microsoft commercial Copilot services such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot. However, there are important conditions to the program to prevent intentional misuse and the generation of harmful content. Customers must use the content filters and safety systems built into the product, and they must not attempt to generate infringing materials.

Microsoft’s commitment to addressing copyright concerns is just the beginning of their efforts to ensure AI advances the spread of knowledge while protecting the rights of creators. They recognize the challenges and risks associated with AI and pledge to work with stakeholders from the tech industry, authors, artists, government officials, academia, and civil society to address these concerns and find solutions.

Overall, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides assurance to commercial customers that they can use Copilot services and the output they generate without worrying about copyright claims, with Microsoft taking responsibility for any legal risks involved.

來源：

– Microsoft Copilot Copyright Commitment

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論