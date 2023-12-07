墨爾本居民尋求和平解決方案來解決破壞性的火車噪音

Residents of Melbourne, Florida, are reporting disturbances to their daily lives due to the sounds emitted by Brightline trains, which connect Orlando and Miami. The residents living on Wisteria Drive have expressed their concerns about the train horns, particularly those sounding in the early hours of the morning. “It’s kind of insignificant in the grand scheme of things,” said Jennifer Walker, echoing the sentiments of her neighbors.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey has been inundated with emails and calls regarding the increasing frequency of train horns. He revealed that the city is considering the creation of quiet zones similar to those found in South Florida, where train horns are not routinely sounded except in emergencies. However, the process of establishing these quiet zones requires approval from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). The city would need to apply for the quiet zones and may be required to implement additional safety improvements before receiving approval.

In response to the concerns raised by residents, Brightline has implemented several safety measures to potentially help communities qualify for quiet zones. These measures include quad gates, medians, new signals, crossing arms, pedestrian gates, and railroad markings to indicate where vehicles should stop. Brightline leaders are confident that these steps will enhance overall safety and reduce noise pollution.

Mayor Alfrey anticipates that the process to establish quiet zones could take up to a year. Public education campaigns and proper signage will be key components of this process to ensure safety measures are clearly communicated to the community.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution and follow safety precautions when approaching railroad crossings. Stopping on the tracks is extremely dangerous and must be avoided at all costs.

In an effort to address these concerns, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization will hold a workshop on Thursday in collaboration with city leaders and the FRA. This meeting aims to find effective solutions and establish a peaceful environment for Melbourne residents impacted by train noise.