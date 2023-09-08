為下一次噴發做好準備：採訪加州火山觀測站負責科學家

In an interview with Andy Calvert, the scientist-in-charge at the California Volcano Observatory, the importance of monitoring and studying local volcanoes in California is highlighted. Calvert explains that although Californians may not think of volcanoes as a potential disaster, they exist and have the potential to erupt again.

Calvert recalls the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980, which occurred hundreds of miles away in Washington. The ash from the eruption reached his hometown in Idaho, leaving a lasting impact on him. This event sparked his curiosity and ultimately led him to study volcanoes.

When asked about the economic toll of a volcanic eruption in California, Calvert estimates it to be much greater than the damage caused by the eruption of Mount St. Helens, which exceeded $1 billion. He explains that while most volcanoes are located away from major civilization centers, they are often near freeways and towns. The aftermath of an eruption can be messy and long-lasting, requiring ongoing efforts to deal with the material produced.

Calvert goes on to outline the hotspots for volcanic activity in California, including Mount Shasta, Lassen Peak, Medicine Lake Volcano, Clear Lake, Long Valley caldera, Mammoth Mountain, Mono Lake, Coso Volcanic Field, and Salton Buttes. These are the areas actively monitored by scientists.

In terms of frequency, Calvert explains that eruptions in California are not on a regular schedule. However, there have been approximately 10 significant eruptions in the last thousand years, suggesting an eruption every 100 years on average.

When asked about the possible location of the next eruption, Calvert mentions two likely possibilities: the Lassen volcanic field or the area near Mono Lake. He describes the explosive nature of the Mono craters and the potential ash and airborne hazards associated with an eruption.

Calvert also addresses the impact of an eruption on the local population. The town of Lee Vining and the popular skiing destination of Mammoth Lakes are in proximity to Mono Lake. While the eruption would primarily affect these areas, the ash and other hazards could have broader implications.

In terms of preparedness, Calvert emphasizes the importance of early detection and monitoring. Scientists closely monitor seismic activity, ground deformation, and other indicators that may signal an impending eruption. Coordination with various agencies and the development of evacuation plans are crucial for the safety of residents and visitors.

In summary, while volcanoes may not be the first disaster to come to mind when thinking of California, they are a reality that scientists like Andy Calvert monitor closely. The potential economic and human impact of an eruption makes studying and preparing for these events a priority in order to keep residents and visitors safe.

– Interview with Andy Calvert, Scientist-in-Charge of California Volcano Observatory

– United States Geological Survey (USGS)