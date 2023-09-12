城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

SpaceX Launches 21 Starlink Satellites to Expand Internet Service

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SpaceX Launches 21 Starlink Satellites to Expand Internet Service

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, deployed 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites, called V2 Mini, are a condensed version of the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites planned for future launches using SpaceX’s reusable Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a southerly trajectory, with the first stage firing for approximately two and a half minutes before the second stage took over. The first stage booster, making its 11th flight, successfully landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I still Love You’ located off the coast of Baja California.

The second stage completed its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit and will coast for about 45 minutes before a second firing to reach the intended orbit. The deployment of the 21 satellites is scheduled to occur approximately one hour and two minutes after launch.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX to 5,070, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SpaceX has reported over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers, with the internet service available in more than 60 countries.

With each Starlink launch, SpaceX aims to expand its global broadband coverage and provide high-speed internet access to remote areas. The deployment of these satellites brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.

來源：

– 太空探索技術公司
– 喬納森·麥克道爾，哈佛-史密森天體物理中心

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

健康覺醒：埃迪·赫恩如何改變他的中年生活

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

骨疾病和椎骨幹細胞

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

南極海冰達到歷史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

環流對地球氣候的影響

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論