聯力 O11D EVO XL：可定制、功能豐富的電腦機箱

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Lian Li O11D EVO XL is the latest offering from Taiwanese component company Lian Li. Known for its premium PC cases and fans, Lian Li has collaborated with German hardware reviewer der8auer to create a large case that offers a wide range of features and customization options.

Measuring at (D) 522mm x (W) 304mm x (H) 531.9mm, the O11D EVO XL is an upsized model of the previous O11D EVO. It supports various motherboard sizes, including E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX. The case features a steel frame, 4.0mm tempered glass panels, and aluminum accents.

One of the standout features of the O11D EVO XL is its support for liquid cooling. It can accommodate up to three radiators of up to 420mm in size, with options for installation on the top, side, or bottom of the case. Additionally, a single 120mm radiator can be connected to the case exhaust. The motherboard tray is height-adjustable, allowing for convenient installation and adjustment of liquid cooling systems.

Cable management is also a priority in the design of the O11D EVO XL. The case includes straps to keep all cords hidden behind the motherboard, ensuring a clean and organized interior.

Storage options in the O11D EVO XL are plentiful. There are three 2.5-inch SSD slots behind the motherboard tray and two rotatable drive cages that can support up to four 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch storage drives. The drive cages have pre-routed power and SATA connections for easy installation.

The O11D EVO XL offers flexibility in its orientation. While it is right-handed by default, the case can be fully reversed for users who prefer a left-oriented showcase build. The case also includes a redesigned GPU anti-sag bracket to support large graphics cards, as well as tool-free GPU clamps that secure the PCIe expansion slot covers magnetically.

Overall, the Lian Li O11D EVO XL is a highly customizable PC case with a focus on liquid cooling and cable management. Its support for multiple radiators, adjustable motherboard tray, and ample storage options make it a top choice for enthusiasts looking to build a high-performance and well-organized system.

來源：

Lian Li O11D EVO XL Media Kit – Provided Information

