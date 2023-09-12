Apple 宣布 iPhone 15 定價和供貨情況

Apple has revealed the pricing and availability of its new iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, while the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 with 128GB of storage. The 128GB configuration for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will no longer be available for purchase.

All of the new iPhone 15 models will be available for order starting Friday, September 15, and will launch on Friday, September 22 in over 40 countries and regions.

In addition to the pricing and availability information, there are rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro due to a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15 models.

Apple’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and on Apple’s website. Fans of smaller phones may be disappointed, as rumors suggest that the iPhone Mini may be discontinued after its three-year run.

Apple retail staff are reportedly being trained to inform customers about the switch to USB-C charging accessories for the iPhone 15 series. Customers will be cautioned that existing Lightning charging cables will not be compatible with the new devices.

With the announcement of pricing and availability, Apple fans can now prepare to order their new iPhone 15 models and experience the latest features and improvements offered by Apple’s flagship smartphones.

定義：

– iPhone 15: The latest smartphone series released by Apple.

– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The larger and more advanced model of the iPhone 15 series.

– iPhone 15 Pro: The smaller and more affordable model of the iPhone 15 series.

– Grade 5 titanium: A type of titanium alloy known for its strength and lightweight properties.

來源： Apple News, MacRumors