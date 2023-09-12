城市生活

Apple 活動 2023：iPhone 15 系列和 Apple Watch Series 9 發布

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

資料來源：彭博

