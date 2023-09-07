城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

英特爾展示第六代至強可擴展“Sapphire Rapids”處理器

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
英特爾展示第六代至強可擴展“Sapphire Rapids”處理器

Intel recently unveiled its 6th Generation Xeon Scalable ‘Sapphire Rapids’ processors as part of a demonstration of its advanced packaging capabilities. These multi-tile datacenter CPUs are expected to be available in the first half of 2024, and Intel is currently sampling them with its customers. The hardware leaker @Yuuki_AnS has also revealed some specifications of the ES1 samples of these processors.

The 6th Generation Xeon Scalable ‘Granite Rapids’ processor from Intel features a disaggregated design with five chiplets. Three of these chiplets carry Performance cores with 2MB of L2 cache, 4MB of L3 cache, four DDR5 interfaces, and two high-speed input/output (HSIO) tiles. The most advanced Granite Rapids CPUs are projected to have 12 DDR5 memory channels supporting DDR5-6400 and MCR DIMMs, 136 PCIe Gen5 lanes with CXL 2.0 support, and up to six UPI links.

While the exact core count of the Granite Rapids CPUs has not been officially disclosed by Intel, the leaked ES1 samples with an eight-channel memory subsystem suggest that each tile could have either 28 or 30 cores, with two cores disabled for redundancy. It is anticipated that production Granite Rapids CPUs could have 84-90 cores. The operating frequency of these cores ranges from 1.10 GHz to 2.70 GHz, although these are engineering samples and not representative of final production CPUs.

The compute chiplets of the Granite Rapids CPUs are manufactured using Intel 3 (3nm-class) process technology, while the HSIO chiplets are fabbed on a 7nm-class production node. The positioning of the chiplets within the package shows the two HSIO dies on the top and bottom, with the compute dies in the middle. The interconnection between these chiplets is achieved using an unspecified number of EMIB (Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge) links embedded in the substrate.

The Granite Rapids platform from Intel supports from one to eight sockets in a single server, although currently only one 8S-capable CPU is being sampled. Overall, Intel’s 6th Generation Xeon Scalable processors offer advanced performance and features, and their arrival in the market in 2024 is eagerly anticipated.

來源：
–英特爾
– @Yuuki_AnS Twitter account

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論