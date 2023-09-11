城市生活

仁慈對大腦的積極影響

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Kindness is a virtue that has numerous positive effects on the brain. Not only does it benefit others, but it also benefits ourselves. When we exhibit kindness, compassion, gentleness, and empathy towards others and ourselves, we experience a shift in our perspective towards life.

Acts of kindness have been scientifically proven to have a positive impact on our mood and overall well-being. When we are kind to others, it stimulates various neurological systems in our brain. This stimulation activates parts of the brain’s reward system, giving us a sense of receiving something in return. It’s a mutually beneficial experience.

One of the ways kindness affects our brain is by releasing oxytocin. This hormone is responsible for boosting our mood and making us feel more connected to life. By being kind, we not only improve the well-being of others but also enhance our own happiness.

Dopamine, another neurotransmitter, is released when we engage in acts of kindness. This gives us a sense of reward and happiness by making others feel good. It’s a positive reinforcement cycle that encourages us to continue being kind.

When serotonin is released through acts of kindness, it contributes to a feeling of accomplishment. This improves our self-esteem and self-confidence. Kindness helps us recognize that we have done something nice and impactful.

Acts of kindness also have a physiological effect on our bodies. By reducing cortisol levels, which is a stress hormone, kindness helps alleviate symptoms of stress. It promotes a sense of calmness and well-being.

Lastly, acts of kindness release endorphins, which are natural painkillers. By exhibiting kindness, we not only help others feel better, but we also relieve our own physical pain.

In conclusion, practicing kindness has numerous positive impacts on the brain. From boosting our mood and alleviating stress to enhancing self-esteem and promoting well-being, acts of kindness benefit both the giver and the receiver. It’s a simple yet powerful way to make a positive difference in the world.

來源：
–（來源文章）
– Therapist Helen Marie

