Astrophysicist Brian May Helps Map Asteroid Bennu for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Astrophysicist Brian May, best known as the lead guitar player for the legendary rock band Queen, has made significant contributions to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. May, who holds a doctorate degree in astrophysics, has been involved in mapping the asteroid Bennu, which the mission is set to retrieve a sample from.

May’s collaboration with NASA began in 2015 when he worked on the New Horizons mission, which sent a spacecraft to fly by Pluto. He created the first-ever high-quality stereo image of Pluto, showcasing his talent not only as a rock musician but also as an astrophysicist.

For the OSIRIS-REx mission, May worked alongside scientist Claudia Manzoni to create realistic 3D images of space missions. Using these images, May helped map Bennu and find a safe landing zone for the probe that would collect the asteroid sample. His expertise and innovative approach impressed mission director Dante Lauretta, who described May’s stereos as a “great tool” that aided in the search for a suitable landing site.

May’s dedication to science and space exploration is evident in his involvement with NASA projects. His passion for astronomy led him to pursue a doctorate in astrophysics, and he continues to contribute to the field while also making enduring contributions to the world of music as a songwriter for Queen.

The landing of the OSIRIS-REx sample capsule in the Utah desert on September 24 will mark a significant milestone in NASA’s mission to bring an asteroid sample back to Earth. Brian May’s contributions to the mission highlight the unique intersection of music and science, showcasing the talents and diverse interests of individuals in their pursuits beyond their primary fields of expertise.

