杜比全景聲 (Dolby Atmos) 音樂：徹底改變音頻體驗

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Dolby Atmos, developed by audio technology company Dolby, has become a game-changer in the entertainment industry. Known primarily for its use in movies and theaters, Dolby Atmos has now expanded its reach to the world of music, creating a revolutionary audio experience.

John Couling, the head of Dolby’s entertainment division, explains that Dolby Atmos Music goes beyond the traditional stereo format. While stereo combines all the music into left and right audio channels, Dolby Atmos Music takes a different approach. It separates various instruments and vocals and moves them between and around the two channels, creating a more immersive and three-dimensional sound.

Although Dolby Atmos Music is already being integrated into consumer electronics products and music streaming services, it has yet to be widely adopted by media platforms such as news broadcasts. However, the need to demonstrate its benefits to the viewers is essential.

By employing Dolby Atmos Music, listeners can experience music as if they were in the room with the musicians. The dynamic movements of instruments and vocals create a heightened sense of presence, making the listening experience richer and more engaging.

The expansion of Dolby Atmos into the music realm marks a significant shift in how we consume audio content. It introduces a level of depth and spatial awareness that was previously unattainable with traditional stereo formats.

As Dolby Atmos Music gains further traction, it is expected to revolutionize the music industry and transform how we perceive and enjoy music. With its ability to create an immersive and enveloping audio environment, Dolby Atmos Music is set to become the new standard for music production and consumption.

