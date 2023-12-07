How Big is the Lost in Space Robot?

概要：

The Lost in Space Robot, also known as Robot B-9, is an iconic character from the classic science fiction television series “Lost in Space.” This article aims to explore the size and dimensions of the famous robot, providing insights into its physical appearance and its significance within the show. Through research and analysis, we will delve into the various versions of the robot and shed light on its varying sizes throughout the franchise.

簡介：

The Lost in Space Robot has captivated audiences since its debut in 1965. With its distinctive design and memorable catchphrases, the robot quickly became a fan favorite. However, determining the exact size of the robot can be a bit challenging due to the different iterations and modifications it underwent over the years. Let’s embark on a journey to uncover the dimensions of this beloved sci-fi character.

Dimensions of the Original Robot:

In the original series, the Robot B-9 stood at an impressive height of approximately 6 feet and 6 inches (198 cm). Its design featured a cylindrical body with a conical head, topped with a transparent dome. The robot’s arms were extendable, allowing it to perform various tasks and interact with the show’s human characters. Its weight, however, remains unknown, as it was never explicitly mentioned in the series.

Modifications and Size Changes:

As the “Lost in Space” franchise expanded over the years, the robot underwent several modifications, resulting in changes to its size. In the 1998 film adaptation, the robot was significantly larger, measuring around 10 feet (305 cm) in height. This alteration aimed to provide a more imposing and visually striking presence on the big screen.

In the 2018 Netflix reboot of “Lost in Space,” the robot received another makeover. This time, it was portrayed as a non-humanoid alien entity, deviating from the original design. The size of the robot in the reboot is noticeably smaller, standing at approximately 7 feet (213 cm) tall. This change was likely made to align with the updated storyline and visual aesthetics of the modern adaptation.

Significance of the Robot:

Throughout the “Lost in Space” series, the Robot B-9 played a crucial role in the Robinson family’s survival. It served as a protector, providing assistance, and often saving the characters from perilous situations. The robot’s iconic catchphrase, “Danger, Will Robinson!” has become deeply ingrained in popular culture, further solidifying its significance within the show.

常見問題：

Q: Was the Lost in Space Robot always portrayed by a person in a costume?

A: In the original series, the robot was indeed portrayed by an actor inside a costume. However, in the 1998 film and the 2018 Netflix reboot, the robot was created using a combination of practical effects and CGI.

Q: Are there any official replicas or models of the Lost in Space Robot available for purchase?

A: Yes, there are various licensed replicas and models of the Lost in Space Robot available for purchase. These range from small collectible figures to life-sized replicas, allowing fans to own a piece of the iconic character.

Q: How did the Lost in Space Robot communicate?

A: The Robot B-9 communicated through a series of beeps, whistles, and synthesized voice patterns. Its distinctive voice and manner of speaking became one of its most recognizable traits.

In conclusion, the Lost in Space Robot has undergone size changes and modifications throughout its appearances in different adaptations. From its original 6 feet and 6 inches height to the larger version in the 1998 film and the smaller alien-like portrayal in the 2018 Netflix reboot, the robot’s size has varied. Regardless of its dimensions, the robot remains an integral part of the “Lost in Space” franchise, leaving an indelible mark on science fiction history.

來源：

– “Lost in Space” TV series (1965–1968)

– “Lost in Space” film (1998)

– “Lost in Space” Netflix series (2018-present)

在網路故事中閱讀更多內容： How big is the lost in space robot?