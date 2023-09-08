城市生活

OSIRIS-REx Sample Capsule Returns to Earth Loaded With Asteroid Material

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Early on Sunday, September 24, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s sample capsule will reenter Earth’s atmosphere, bringing with it approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of rocky material collected from the surface of asteroid Bennu in 2020. This sample is not only NASA’s first asteroid sample but also the largest ever collected in space.

Once the spacecraft reaches a distance of approximately 63,000 miles above Earth’s surface, a message from operators on the ground will trigger the release of the capsule, sending it spinning towards the Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft will then divert its course towards the asteroid Apophis, continuing its mission under a new name: OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer).

After a four-hour journey through space, the capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 27,650 mph. The compression of Earth’s atmosphere will create enough heat to envelope the capsule in a superheated ball of fire. However, a heat shield will protect the sample, maintaining a temperature similar to that of Bennu’s surface.

To ensure a safe landing, parachutes will be deployed. First, a drogue parachute will stabilize the capsule’s descent to subsonic speeds, followed by the deployment of the main chute. The main chute will carry the capsule the rest of the way, slowing it down to approximately 11 mph upon touchdown.

Once the capsule lands in a designated area on a military range in Utah, a recovery team will approach it. The team will track the capsule’s path using thermal and optical instruments, and retrieve it as quickly as possible to avoid contaminating the sample with Earth’s environment.

After being located and packaged, the capsule will be flown via helicopter to a temporary clean room on the military range. There, it will undergo initial processing and disassembly before being transported by aircraft to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the center, the sample will be documented, cared for, and distributed for analysis to scientists around the world.

Source: Nathan Marder

