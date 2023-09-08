城市生活

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
漢密爾頓來到威爾士：立即購票！

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

來源：
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

