谷歌在發布會前預告 Pixel 8 系列和 Pixel Watch 2

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google has released videos and images of its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones as well as the Pixel Watch 2. These sneak peeks come ahead of the hardware launch event scheduled for October 4th. The Pixel 8 Pro, which was previously leaked, is revealed in an official video along with a new “porcelain” color option. The standard Pixel 8 is showcased in a pink color variant.

The videos and images show that the Pixel 8 is noticeably smaller than the 8 Pro. While the 8 Pro is rumored to retain its predecessor’s 6.7-inch display size, the standard Pixel 8 is expected to feature a smaller 6.17-inch display, a reduction from the 6.3-inch screen of the Pixel 7. This is good news for users who prefer more compact phones.

In addition to the smartphones, Google also provided a glimpse of the Pixel Watch 2. The device appears to have a similar design to its predecessor and includes a porcelain band that matches the Pixel 8 Pro’s aesthetics. Although specifics about the new features of the Pixel Watch 2 were not revealed, Google mentions that it can be paired with a Pixel phone to access personalized assistance, safety features, and health insights.

Furthermore, the teaser briefly displays the Pixel Buds, indicating that these wireless earbuds will also be showcased at the upcoming event.

來源：
– Emma Roth, news writer for The Verge

定義：
– Pixel 8: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Google.
– Pixel 8 Pro: The larger variant of the Pixel 8, presumed to have a 6.7-inch display size.
– Pixel Watch 2: The next generation smartwatch from Google.
– Pixel Buds: Google’s wireless earbuds.

Update September 7th, 1:42PM ET: The article added rumors about the display sizes of the Pixel 8.

