城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Google’s Gboard Introduces Proofread Feature to Improve Content Quality

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google’s Gboard Introduces Proofread Feature to Improve Content Quality

Google’s Gboard, known as one of the best keyboards on Android, has recently added an exciting new feature. The latest beta version of the Gboard app (v13.4) now includes a ‘Proofread’ option, powered by generative AI, which can check texts for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and fix them seamlessly. This addition eliminates the need for third-party services like Grammarly.

According to 9To5Google, the Proofread option appears in Gboard’s toolbar. Upon tapping the option, the feature processes the content and provides a revised version with any identified errors corrected. Users have the choice to replace their original content with the revised version by tapping the thumbs-up button. Alternatively, they can dismiss the suggestion by clicking the thumbs-down button.

In addition to the Proofread option, Gboard will display a ‘Fix it’ button. This button automatically corrects errors without showing the revised version or allowing the user to accept or reject the suggestion. However, the distinction between the ‘Proofread’ and ‘Fix it’ options requires further clarification.

The ‘Fix it’ button will initially appear in Gboard’s toolbar, and upon tapping it, users will receive a prompt explaining that “the text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions.” Users must accept these terms and conditions before they can use the feature.

There is currently no information on when these new features will be available in the stable version of the Gboard app. The development and testing of generative AI features typically require significant time and effort before they can be released to the public. Hopefully, Samsung will also incorporate an AI-powered feature to enhance the quality of written content in the Samsung Keyboard.

來源：
– 9To5Google

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

了解水基膠體石墨在現代技術中的用途

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

誰將成為《超級馬里奧兄弟奇蹟》中您的主要選擇？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
最新消息

利用觸覺技術的力量實現先進電信系統

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

科學

印度月船三號：為月球探索鋪平道路

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

蘋果 iPhone 15 Pro：它會是迄今為止最輕的 Pro 機型嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

Lightning 連接器的終結：iPhone 15 的期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

Flipkart 推出 iPhone 14 獨家優惠：iPhone 15 發布前潛在買家的黃金機會

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論