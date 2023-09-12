城市生活

Fortnite 更新 v26.10 停機：期待什麼

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Fortnite downtime for update v26.10 is scheduled to start at 4 am Eastern Time today (September 12, 2023). This update marks the first major update for Chapter 4 Season 4. While it may not bring significant changes, there are a few additions to look forward to. Leakers and data-miners suggest that a new weapon and healing item will be introduced to the loot pool.

As always, servers will be taken offline before the downtime begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all game modes, including Save The World and Battle Royale. Players in Battle Royale won’t face any repercussions for losing progress. However, those in Save The World should log out by 3:15 am Eastern Time.

The downtime duration for this update is expected to be relatively short. As it is a regular maintenance check with minimal additions, the servers should be back online by 6 am Eastern Time. In some cases, it may stretch slightly to 6:30 am Eastern Time if the developers need more time. Players are advised to wait for the official announcement from Epic Games and avoid jumping into matches immediately after the servers are back up to avoid potential queue times and server lag.

The Fortnite update v26.10 brings not only fixes but also content changes. Epic Games teased a cryptic tweet with the word “Brrrr…,” hinting at potential collaborations. One possibility is a collaboration with Mortal Kombat 1, featuring a Sub Zero Outfit, as the game releases on September 19, 2023. Another collaboration could be with My Hero Academia, bringing a Shoto Todoroki outfit. Additionally, the tweet could be hinting at dropping temperatures on the island due to an upcoming eclipse.

Alongside these potential collaborations, the update will introduce new Snapshot Quests featuring Piper Pace, new Weekly Challenges, Super Styles, and Reality Augments. Some bug fixes will also be implemented. Stay tuned for what unfolds with the Fortnite update v26.10!

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

