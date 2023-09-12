Fortnite 更新 26.10：停機時間安排和有關新內容的猜測

Fortnite developer, Epic Games, has announced that the game will be momentarily unavailable for update 26.10. This update will be applicable to various platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC. Players can expect the update to be available for download on the morning of September 12.

With the update, users should anticipate a period of server downtime. This means that Fortnite will be temporarily unplayable for a couple of hours. For detailed information on when you can log back into the game, here is the 26.10 server downtime schedule:

– The downtime is set to commence at 4 AM ET, consequently disabling matchmaking briefly beforehand.

– For UK fans, the full offline period will begin at 9 AM BST while matchmaking will be disabled at 8.30 AM BST.

While Epic Games has not explicitly stated when the downtime will conclude, maintenance usually takes approximately a couple of hours. Therefore, Fortnite should be back online by 11 AM BST at the latest.

The announcement of this update has ignited speculation among enthusiasts regarding what new content will be included in update 26.10. Some fans theorize that, with the imminent early access launch of Mortal Kombat 1, Sub Zero from the franchise may become a playable character in Fortnite.

Additionally, Epic Games is expected to introduce a new item or weapon, as well as a new Augment. The item shop will also receive new skins for players to acquire and enhance their gaming experience.

Alongside these new additions, Epic Games will address prevalent bugs and gameplay glitches from the beginning of the new season, further polishing the game for optimal enjoyment.

Source: Epic Games Twitter Announcement