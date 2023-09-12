《堡壘之夜》26.10 更新推出《我的英雄學院》聯動版

The latest Fortnite update, version 26.10, has arrived with some exciting new features and content. One of the main highlights of this update is the My Hero Academia crossover, bringing characters and abilities from the popular anime series to the battle royale game.

Players can now utilize Todoroki’s Ice Wall item, which allows them to create glacial barriers for defense or attacking purposes. The Ice Wall has a significant amount of health and can withstand damage until it breaks. It can be found on the ground, in chests, or in All Might Supply Drops. This item adds a unique twist to the gameplay, as it can trap opponents and make them slide around on the ice.

In addition to the Ice Wall, players can also utilize Deku’s Smash ability, which can instantly knock out enemies with just one hit. However, this power can only be obtained from an All Might Supply Drop, so players need to be on the lookout for these drops.

Completing Deku’s Quests and Todoroki’s Quests will reward players with experience points, and completing six total My Hero Academia Quests will instantly level up the player.

Furthermore, three new My Hero Academia skins have been added to the Item Shop. Players can now fight as Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido, three of U.A.’s top heroes-in-training.

In addition to the crossover content, the update also introduces the Pizza Party item, which can heal players and boost their shield. The Reckless SMG Reload augment allows SMGs to reload faster, and new Super Level Styles can be unlocked for certain outfits at Season Level 100 and 125.

Overall, the Fortnite 26.10 update brings a range of exciting new features and content for players to enjoy. Whether it’s unleashing powerful abilities, creating icy barriers, or leveling up outfits, there’s something for everyone in this latest update.

Sources: Fortnite Patch Notes