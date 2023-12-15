蘭辛 Aalberts Surface Technologies 發生火災

In a recent incident, a fire broke out at Aalberts Surface Technologies, located on Bassett Avenue in Lansing. The Lansing Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene late Tuesday night, working to control the flames and ensure the safety of those present.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire, which officials believe originated from a furnace. The flames spread through the building, breaching the roof and posing a potential threat to surrounding areas. Crews on-site warned of the presence of hazardous gases, including sulfuric acid. Thankfully, everyone who was inside the building at the time managed to evacuate without harm.

Efforts to contain the fire were successful, and no chemicals were released during the incident. Deputy Chief Kenneth Lay from the Lansing Fire Department reassured the public that there is no ongoing danger from the fire.

The safety of individuals involved in such incidents is of utmost importance, and the Lansing Fire Department remains committed to investigating and preventing future occurrences.