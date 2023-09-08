城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

German Startup finanz-markt.com Launches Finance App “PortfolioPeak” in the US Market

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
German Startup finanz-markt.com Launches Finance App “PortfolioPeak” in the US Market

German startup finanz-markt.com has made its entry into the US market with the launch of its cutting-edge finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. The app, compatible with both Android and Apple devices, provides users with tools and insights to navigate the financial landscape efficiently.

“The US financial market is both dynamic and diverse. Our aim is to offer a tool that is intuitive and comprehensive. By connecting real-time financial news with personal investment tracking, we believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to the American investor,” commented Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

Key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The app also includes a custom watchlist, where users can monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice. The community feature encourages user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights, promoting an informed investment community. In addition, the app provides real-time financial news integrated with the website finanz-markt.com, ensuring users are consistently informed about market developments.

The app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This launch reflects finanz-markt.com’s dedication to making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience, ranging from experienced investors to those new to finance.

Finanz-markt.com is recognized for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now taking steps towards international expansion. As they broaden their global presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information, please visit finanz-markt.com.

來源：
– finanz-markt.com
– Tobias Baumann

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論