探索使用台式核磁共振波譜分析熱解油

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at Aston University have conducted a study demonstrating that benchtop spectrometers can effectively analyze pyrolysis bio-oils, offering a cost-effective alternative to high-field spectrometers.

Pyrolysis bio-oils are derived from the heating of industrial or agricultural by-products and have the potential to serve as alternatives to fossil fuels. However, the treatment and stability of these bio-oils depend on their composition, which can be complex and challenging to analyze.

The team at Aston University, led by Dr. Robert Evans, explored the use of benchtop nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers to analyze pyrolysis oils. Unlike high-field NMR spectrometers, which are expensive and require cryogenic cooling, benchtop spectrometers use permanent magnets and offer a more affordable and accessible option.

Although benchtop spectrometers have lower sensitivity and resolution compared to high-field spectrometers, the study found that they could provide similar quality NMR data for pyrolysis oil samples. The benchtop spectrometers accurately estimated concentrations of carbonyl-containing species, including ketones, aldehydes, and quinones.

The findings of this study offer a simpler, cheaper, and more accessible method for analyzing pyrolysis oils. Benchtop NMR spectrometers have the potential to broaden the range of users who can utilize NMR analysis in studying these bio-oils.

This research contributes to the growing interest in utilizing alternative fuels derived from renewable sources. By developing cost-effective and efficient analytical techniques, scientists can better understand the composition and properties of pyrolysis bio-oils, paving the way for their future applications.

來源：

– Tang, B., et al. “Quantitative Low-Field 19F Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analysis of Carbonyl Groups in Pyrolysis Oils.” ChemSusChem (2023). DOI: 10.1002/cssc.202300625
– Aston University

