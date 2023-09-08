城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

SRAM 推出新型彈性體減震孔眼安裝座

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SRAM, a prominent player in the bike industry, has recently filed a patent for a groundbreaking shock eyelet mount design. The patent document describes the use of elastomers, or rubber springs, placed between the shock and the frame. This innovation aims to address the challenges faced by mountain bike suspension systems in effectively absorbing small vibrations caused by uneven surfaces.

The current generation of mountain bike forks, such as those from RockShox, already utilize elastomers called ButterCups to absorb high-frequency vibrations. These vibrations may not generate enough force to activate the suspension’s static friction, resulting in a poor reaction to subtle variations in ground force. This can contribute to rider fatigue and joint pain.

The newly proposed elastomers in the shock eyelet mounts offer several advantages. They not only address the vibrations that air shocks struggle to absorb but also enable the suspension to compress slightly earlier after hitting bumps. This early response significantly affects the overall comfort and grip for riders.

Unlike the ButterCups used in fork suspension, the new shock elastomers work in conjunction with the entire shock, not just the air spring. This means that only the minimal friction in the suspension linkage needs to be overcome for the elastomers to engage. Additionally, as the rear wheel moves three millimeters for every millimeter the shock compresses, the effect of the elastomers is amplified. This design potentially allows for up to 12 mm of movement at the rear axle.

The elastomer mounts can be fitted to either end of the shock and may be customizable based on rider preferences. Swapping elastomers of different hardness would be relatively easy, allowing users to tailor the suspension characteristics according to their weight or preference.

While it remains unclear whether this design can be retrofitted to existing shocks, it is possible that the elastomer frame mounts could be attached to existing shock eyelets. However, due to the increased length and travel of the shock, compatibility with all bike frames may be limited.

Although these shock eyelet mounts with elastomers are still in the patent phase and may not see production, we will keep an eye out for any further developments in this innovative concept. The potential benefits it offers in enhancing mountain bike suspension performance have certainly captured the attention of the industry.

來源：
– Bikerumor

