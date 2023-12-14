發現揭示細胞凝聚物是重要的訊號傳導中心

Signaling molecules known as phospholipids, previously thought to primarily function in cell membranes, have now been discovered to play a significant role within cellular condensates, according to a study conducted by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. This finding opens up new avenues of exploration in cell biology and could also have implications for the study of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS.

Cellular condensates, also known as biomolecular condensates, are compartments within cells that behave like droplets of oil within water. These condensates are comprised of proteins and RNA molecules that weakly conglomerate to form distinct globules within the cell. They possess unique chemical properties that differ from the surrounding watery interior of the cell.

There are various types of condensates, each with different functions. They have been found to concentrate proteins that work together to support cellular processes and sequester RNAs during times of cellular stress. Furthermore, condensates are now recognized as potential sites for the formation of abnormal protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, and Huntington’s disease.

The study, published in Nature Chemical Biology, revealed that condensates often contain phospholipids alongside their protein and RNA constituents. These condensates also frequently house enzymes that are involved in the processing of phospholipids, indicating a previously unknown role for condensates as phospholipid signaling centers. The researchers were able to manipulate the numbers and properties of condensates by altering phospholipid levels.

“This discovery highlights major sites of lipid signaling within cells,” said Dr. Samie Jaffrey, the senior author of the study and the Greenberg-Starr Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

The study’s first author, Dr. Jason Dumelie, who is an instructor in pharmacology and a member of the Jaffrey lab at Weill Cornell Medicine, also contributed to the research.