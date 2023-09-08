Thursday brings us a variety of great deals on gaming products, including Pokemon Trick or Treat Halloween booster packs, a limited edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Xbox controller, the powerful Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX video card, an Alienware gaming monitor, the feature-rich Keychron K7 slim mechanical keyboard, and rare discounts on Secretlab gaming chairs.

If you’re looking for a Halloween treat alternative, consider the Pokémon TCG: 2023 Trick or Treat Booster Bundle. This bundle includes 50 mini booster packs of Pokemon cards, making it a superior alternative to traditional trick or treat candy. It’s a hit with both kids and adults alike.

For Xbox fans and Star Wars enthusiasts, there’s a rare deal on the limited edition Razer Star Wars Stormtrooper Xbox Series X wireless controller with a charging stand. This controller features officially licensed Star Wars artwork and comes with a matching themed charging stand. It’s currently discounted by 55%.

Gamers seeking a powerful video card can take advantage of the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. This card outperforms the GeForce RTX 4080 in most games and is a great choice for 3D work or AI art thanks to its higher VRAM capacity. With a $60 coupon, this video card is currently 11% off.

The Keychron K7 65% low-profile mechanical keyboard is another standout deal, with nearly 50% off its regular price. This keyboard offers a compact layout, Gateron mechanical switches, and the choice of Bluetooth or USB Type-C connectivity.

For gamers in need of a new monitor, the Alienware AW3423DWF QD OLED gaming monitor is a top choice. This 34″ monitor features a high-resolution display, a fast response time, and a high refresh rate. It also includes OLED burn-in protection, a feature not found in many other monitors.

Lastly, Secretlab is offering discounts on its popular gaming chairs and gaming desks as part of its Labor Day Sale. The Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chairs are available for up to $100 off, with the option to upgrade to premium materials.

These deals provide gamers with a range of options for enhancing their gaming experience, from collectible Pokemon cards to high-performance video cards and comfortable gaming chairs. Take advantage of these discounts and level up your gaming setup.

