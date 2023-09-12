米高梅度假村遭受網絡攻擊導致客戶服務中斷

城市生活

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Customers of MGM Resorts have experienced issues with slot machines and online room booking systems following a cyber-attack on the popular casino and hotel giant. While certain systems were shut down due to the cyber-security issue, MGM Resorts stated that its facilities remained operational. Customers reported various problems, such as malfunctioning digital keys that resulted in them entering the wrong rooms. Some individuals took to social media to complain about cancelled reservations, the inability to check in, make card payments, or log in to their MGM accounts.

In response to the incident, MGM Resorts began an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts. They also notified law enforcement and took immediate action to protect their systems and data by shutting down certain systems. The company’s investigation is currently ongoing to determine the nature and scope of the cyber-attack. Despite the attack, the resorts’ dining, entertainment, and gaming facilities remain operational, and guests can still access their hotel rooms with assistance from the Front Desk.

However, the company’s main website is currently unavailable, redirecting customers to contact them via phone or third-party websites. MGM Resorts owns a variety of hotels and casinos across the United States, including well-known locations in Las Vegas. This marks the second cyber-security incident for the company, with a previous breach occurring in 2019 when hackers stole over 10 million customer records. It is uncertain at this time whether similar data has been compromised in the current cyber-attack.

資料來源：BBC 新聞

Definitions: Cyber-attack – an attempt to gain unauthorized access to computer systems or networks, typically with the intent to disrupt or steal data.

