城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

一顆罕見彗星將400年來首次照亮夜空

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
一顆罕見彗星將400年來首次照亮夜空

A newly discovered comet named Nishimura is set to pass by Earth, illuminating the night sky before disappearing for another 435 years. This is the first time in more than four centuries that Nishimura will be visible to humans. Discovered by an amateur astronomer in Japan in mid-August, the comet was named after its discoverer, Hideo Nishimura.

Comets are celestial objects composed of ice, rock, and volatile compounds. With their elongated orbits, they occasionally enter the inner solar system, resulting in their visibility from Earth. This particular comet is often referred to as a “dirty snowball” due to its composition of frozen water, methane, and other substances mixed with dust and rocky particles.

While there is no guarantee that Comet Nishimura will be visible to the naked eye, there is a good chance it might be. As the comet approaches the sun, its brightness may increase, potentially making it visible in early September. However, there is also a possibility that the comet’s nucleus may break up when it reaches close proximity to the sun.

To catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, it is recommended to use binoculars or a telescope. Observers should look towards the northeastern horizon, close to the constellation Leo, about 90 minutes before sunrise. However, spotting the comet will become increasingly difficult as it approaches the sun and drops lower towards the horizon.

The discovery of Comet Nishimura by Hideo Nishimura is remarkable, as it is his third discovery of a comet. This is unusual considering the extensive sky surveys conducted by professional telescopes. The comet has a rare green color and a thin tail, and it has been closely tracked by astronomers since its discovery.

While Comet Nishimura’s visibility may be brief, it offers a unique opportunity for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness a celestial event that occurs only once in many centuries.

資源：
– 美聯社
– The Planetary Society
– The Arizona Republic (part of the USA TODAY Network)
– AZCentral
–美國宇航局
– EarthSky
– Record Searchlight (part of the USA TODAY Network)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

引領未來：全球汽車操作系統的主要趨勢和發展

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論