Exciting Lineup of College Football Bowl Games

Summary: The 2023-24 college football bowl season is approaching, promising an exciting lineup of 43 bowl games leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key matchups and where to catch the action.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set, featuring an intense battle between four powerhouse teams. No. 4 Alabama will face off against No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, while No. 3 Texas takes on No. 2 Washington in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. These matchups are expected to be highly competitive, as the teams vie for a chance to compete in the National Championship.

New Year’s Six

The New Year’s Six bowl games are always highly anticipated, showcasing some of the best talent in college football. No. 9 Missouri will clash with No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, while No. 11 Ole Miss will go head-to-head with No. 10 Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Another exciting matchup will see No. 6 Georgia take on No. 5 Florida State in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Other Notable Bowl Games

In addition to the playoff and New Year’s Six games, there are plenty of other exciting bowl matchups to look forward to. No. 23 Liberty battles it out with No. 8 Oregon State in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and Georgia Southern takes on Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to kick off the bowl season. Fans can also catch the intriguing matchup between Miami (Ohio) and Appalachian State in the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl.

College football fans can catch all the bowl game action on various channels, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, and CW Network/Barstool. From thrilling playoff games to intense rivalries, this year’s bowl season promises to be one for the books. So grab your popcorn and tune in to witness the excitement unfold on the gridiron.

