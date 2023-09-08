城市生活

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Critical Vulnerability in Cisco BroadWorks Enables Credential Forgery and Authentication Bypass

A critical vulnerability has been discovered in the Cisco BroadWorks Application Delivery Platform and Cisco BroadWorks Xtended Services Platform, posing a risk of remote attackers forging credentials and bypassing authentication. This flaw, identified as CVE-2023-20238, has a maximum CVSS score of 10.0, indicating its critical severity.

Cisco BroadWorks is a cloud communication services platform utilized by businesses and consumers, while the vulnerable components, namely the Application Delivery Platform and BroadWorks Xtended Services Platform, serve as app management and integration tools. Exploiting this weakness grants threat actors the ability to execute unauthorized commands, access sensitive data, manipulate user settings, and even engage in toll fraud.

The vulnerability specifically affects the aforementioned Cisco platforms when certain applications are active, including AuthenticationService, BWCallCenter, BWReceptionist, CustomMediaFilesRetrieval, ModeratorClientApp, PublicECLQuery, PublicReporting, UCAPI, Xsi-Actions, Xsi-Events, Xsi-MMTel, and Xsi-VTR. However, no other BroadWorks components are impacted by CVE-2023-20238.

The root cause of this vulnerability lies in the validation method for single sign-on (SSO) tokens used by the platforms. By employing forged credentials, an attacker can exploit this weakness by authenticating to the application. The outcome of the attack depends on the privileges associated with the manipulated account, with the gravest scenario involving administrator-level access.

It is important to note that a valid user ID connected to the targeted Cisco BroadWorks system is required for successful exploitation. While this may limit the pool of potential attackers, it does not mitigate the severity of the risk.

No workarounds have been provided by Cisco for this vulnerability. Thus, users are strongly advised to update to AP.platform.23.0.1075.ap385341 if utilizing the 23.0 branch, or to versions 2023.06_1.333 or 2023.07_1.332 for the release independent (RI) edition. Users on the older 22.0 branch are not slated to receive a security update, necessitating a migration to a fixed release.

At present, there have been no reports of active exploitation of CVE-2023-20238 in the wild. Nevertheless, system administrators should promptly apply the available updates to safeguard their Cisco BroadWorks platforms.

