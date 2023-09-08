城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

數據存儲的革命性突破：Cerabyte 基於陶瓷納米層的技術

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
數據存儲的革命性突破：Cerabyte 基於陶瓷納米層的技術

Cerabyte, a promising German storage startup, is set to shake up the $500B storage market with its groundbreaking ceramic nanolayer-based storage solution. The company claims that its innovative technology will reduce data center storage total cost of ownership (TCO) by an astounding 75%. With its upcoming CeraMemory cartridges and CeraTape, Cerabyte plans to revolutionize density, performance, access paradigms, and address the cost and sustainability demands of data centers.

The key to Cerabyte’s technology lies in inorganic nanolayers made of ceramics, which are only 50-100 atoms thick. By scaling ceramic data storage technology from 100nm to 3nm bit sizes, Cerabyte expects to increase data density from gigabytes per square centimeter (GB/cm2) to terabytes per square centimeter (TB/cm2). This scaling is projected to result in CeraMemory cartridges capable of storing between 10 petabytes (PB) and 100 PB, and CeraTape with up to 1 exabyte (EB) capacity per tape.

To record data on CeraMemory, Cerabyte utilizes laser or particle beams that structure data matrices similar to QR codes. Data reading can be achieved through high-resolution microscopic imaging techniques or electron beam microscopy. The start-up emphasizes that particle beams and electron microscopy will only be necessary at the highest densities in their roadmaps.

Aside from impressive storage capacities, Cerabyte’s technology also boasts exceptional performance. The company claims that its technology can achieve read and write speeds in the gigabytes per second (GB/s) range. Moreover, these technologies are characterized as low power, promising energy-efficient operations.

Another remarkable aspect of ceramic storage is its durability and longevity. Cerabyte states that its media can last over 5,000 years, even under extreme temperature conditions ranging from -273°C (-460°F) to 300°C (570°F). Additionally, CeraMemory is resistant to corrosive, acidic, radioactive environments, as well as electromagnetic pulse (EMP) disruption.

The CeraMemory cartridges resemble sheets with ceramic coatings, which, upon close inspection, resemble nano-scale quasi-punched cards. As for CeraTape, it features a 5 µm thick substrate and a 10 nm thick ceramic coating. These multi-layered tapes will enable TB/cm2 scale densities.

Cerabyte collaborates closely with major industry players in related tech and manufacturing segments, further enhancing its credibility. Their upcoming presentation at the 2023 Storage Developer Conference in Fremont, California is highly anticipated and expected to provide more details on this cutting-edge technology.

In conclusion, Cerabyte’s ceramic nanolayer-based storage presents a groundbreaking solution that promises to revolutionize the data storage industry. If their claims hold true, the technology has the potential to significantly reduce costs, increase data density, and provide exceptional performance and durability.

來源：
– Blocks and Files (h/t): [source information]
– Cerabyte website: [source information]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

離地球最近的黑洞可能存在於畢宿星團中

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
最新消息

Xur 帶著全新精選的異國情調和傳奇作品回歸

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
最新消息

粉絲可以通過 Twitch 免費訪問《使命召喚：現代戰爭 3》測試版

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

MicroCloud Hologram利用ChatGPT技術開發全息虛擬數字人

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

東京遊戲展上的 Xbox 數字廣播將提供來自 Xbox 和 Bethesda 的進度更新

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

離地球最近的黑洞可能存在於畢宿星團中

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

Meta-Sorter：基於人工智能的方法改進了微生物組樣本中的生物組標記

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論