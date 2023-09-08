城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

科學家突破性發現利用大腸桿菌發電

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家突破性發現利用大腸桿菌發電

Scientists have achieved a groundbreaking breakthrough by generating electricity from E. coli bacteria. This discovery has the potential to revolutionize waste management and energy production. Researchers from the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) used a process called extracellular electron transfer (EET) to engineer the bacteria, making them highly efficient electric microbes. The engineered E. coli exhibited a three-fold increase in electrical current generation compared to conventional methods.

By creating a complete EET pathway within E. coli, which had never been achieved before, the team successfully manipulated the bacteria to produce electricity. Unlike other microbes that require specific chemicals to produce electricity, E. coli can grow on a wide range of sources, including wastewater, making it suitable for various environments.

The researchers integrated components from Shewanella oneidensis MR-1, a bacterium known for its electricity generation abilities, into the engineered E. coli. This allowed them to construct a pathway spanning the inner and outer membranes of the cell. Tests conducted with brewery wastewater demonstrated that the bioengineered E. coli thrived while producing electricity, highlighting its potential for large-scale waste treatment and energy production.

Apart from waste treatment, the implications of this study extend to microbial fuel cells, electrosynthesis, and biosensing. The flexibility of E. coli’s genetics enables it to adapt to specific environments and fuel sources, making it a versatile tool for sustainable technology development.

Lead author Mohammed Mouhib stated that their work sets a new record compared to previous achievements in the field. With ongoing research efforts, the future of bioelectric bacteria holds great promise for scaling up this technology.

來源：
– 洛桑聯邦理工學院 (EPFL)
– Journal Joule

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

最新消息

在線觀看沙魯克汗的最新電影安全嗎？

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

印度鼓舞人心的登月任務

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

縮小技能差距：全球 CLMS 如何為電信和技術公司提供支持

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

科學

研究人員成功在豬體內培育出人性化腎臟

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

在線觀看沙魯克汗的最新電影安全嗎？

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

NASA 為 2024 年載人登月任務準備太空發射系統火箭

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

如何在博德之門 3 中構建暗影之心的最佳版本

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論