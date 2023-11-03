Finding Hope Beyond Blizzard: The Revival of the RTS Genre

Blizzard has long been recognized as a legendary developer in the real-time strategy (RTS) genre. Alongside Westwood Studios, Blizzard played a pivotal role in establishing the foundations of RTS games and crafting mechanics and features that still influence modern titles. However, in recent years, it seems that Blizzard has shifted its focus away from the genre that once defined it. Apart from a lackluster remaster of Warcraft 3 in 2020, the studio has shown little interest in creating new games that embody the spirit of its iconic RTS titles.

With BlizzCon 2023 just around the corner, fans were hopeful that Blizzard would reignite their passion for RTS games. Their hopes were somewhat dashed when Warcraft Rumble was announced—a mobile game based on the Warcraft universe. While the game incorporates elements of RTS gameplay, it simplifies the formula to suit a mobile experience. Players collect miniature versions of units, creatures, and heroes from Warcraft and deploy them on the battlefield, with minimal direct control over their actions. Though visually appealing and flavorful, it lacks the depth and complexity that longtime fans of Blizzard’s strategy games crave.

Despite Blizzard’s waning enthusiasm for RTS, the genre itself is far from dead. In fact, it has experienced a remarkable revival in recent years. In 2022, the genre made a triumphant comeback, offering fans a glimmer of hope. A new generation of talented developers, including former Blizzard employees, has emerged to fulfill the demand for high-quality RTS experiences. Among the promising titles on the horizon are Stormgate, a game being developed by ex-Blizzard devs, which aims to capture the essence of StarCraft. Additionally, we can look forward to Homeworld 3, Tempest Rising, and Sins of a Solar Empire 2—all eagerly anticipated RTS games that demonstrate the genre’s resilience.

While it is disheartening to witness Blizzard’s diminishing involvement in the RTS genre, there is solace in the knowledge that other developers are stepping up to fill the void. The future of RTS games appears bright, and fans can look forward to a diverse range of titles that will continue to captivate and challenge them.

常見問題解答

1. Is Blizzard still committed to developing RTS games?

Blizzard’s focus has shifted away from the RTS genre in recent years. While they released a remastered version of Warcraft 3 in 2020 and their latest release, Warcraft Rumble, incorporates RTS elements, it is clear that the studio’s primary interests lie elsewhere.

2. Are there any notable upcoming RTS games outside of Blizzard?

Absolutely! The RTS genre has experienced a revival, with a new wave of talented developers creating exciting titles. Some notable upcoming games include Stormgate, being developed by ex-Blizzard devs, Homeworld 3, Tempest Rising, and Sins of a Solar Empire 2.

3. Are mobile RTS games like Warcraft Rumble becoming more prevalent?

Mobile gaming has seen a rise in RTS games, including spin-offs of popular franchises like Diablo Immortal and Hearthstone. While the convenience of mobile gaming is undeniable, traditional PC-based RTS games continue to offer a more immersive and strategic experience.

4. Can I still enjoy RTS games even with Blizzard’s declining involvement?

Absolutely! With the genre’s revival, there are plenty of options available outside of Blizzard. Fans of RTS games can look forward to diverse and engaging experiences from both established and up-and-coming developers. The future of the RTS genre remains bright.