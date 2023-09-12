城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Blackstar Unveils MKIII Series of HT Venue Tube Amps with CabRig Technology

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Blackstar Unveils MKIII Series of HT Venue Tube Amps with CabRig Technology

Blackstar Amplification has recently released the third generation of its HT Venue tube amp series, known as the MKIII. This new series incorporates the CabRig technology found in the St. James and Amped lineup, making it a versatile tool for both the studio and stage. The MKIII refresh is available in several models, including the 50-watt HT Club and 100-watt HT Stage heads, the 1×12 and 2×12 combo amps, and the 40-watt HT Club combo.

One of the key features of the MKIII amps is the CabRig technology, which allows users to adjust speaker, cabinet, mic, and room simulation settings. The outputs of the CabRig can be used in standby mode, enabling direct recording into a desk or DAW. In addition, these amps come with EL34 power tubes and ECC83 preamp tubes, though users have the option to swap them out for 6L6s if desired.

The MKIII models also feature a redesigned digital reverb with Dark and Light switches, offering different room and plate-style reverb tones. The front panel includes a comprehensive range of controls and EQ options to cater to different playing styles. Blackstar’s ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) provides a global EQ voicing for the overdrive, allowing users to switch between USA and UK accents. Each channel has two footswitchable modes.

Moreover, the MKIII series includes a power reduction switch, allowing users to reduce the output of the amps to 10% of their maximum. This makes them suitable for various environments and styles. MKIII amps also offer effects loops, improved XLR and headphone outputs, and the option to use the Architect software for deep sound edits.

The new HT Venue MKIII series is available for pre-order now. For more details, visit Blackstar Amps.

來源：
– Blackstar Amplification (no URL)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論