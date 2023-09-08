Asteroid Crashed by NASA’s Dart Mission Behaving Strangely

An asteroid that was intentionally crashed into by NASA’s Dart spacecraft in a mission to alter its course is now exhibiting peculiar behavior. The spacecraft collided with the Dimorphos asteroid in September of last year as part of an experiment to test Earth’s defense against potential asteroid impacts. However, a teacher and his class studying the rock have recently discovered that since the collision, it has been moving in an unexpected and unusual manner.

The smaller asteroid, Dimorphos, is in orbit around a larger asteroid called Didymos. By successfully crashing into Dimorphos, the Dart mission was able to change its orbit by a significant amount. Dart, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, used a spacecraft about the size of a fridge to collide with the asteroid. This collision was meant to determine if a similar method could be used to alter the course of a dangerous asteroid heading towards Earth.

However, a team of children and their teacher, Jonathan Swift, at Thacher School in California, made a surprising discovery using their school telescope. They found that Dimorphos’ orbit continued to slow down after the impact, which is not what was expected. This finding was presented at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society and is likely to influence any future asteroid redirection missions by NASA.

One possible explanation for the ongoing change in the asteroid’s orbit is that the impact caused material, including large rocks, to be thrown up into the asteroid’s surface and eventually fall back, altering its orbit further. The European Space Agency is planning to launch a mission called Hera in 2026 to study Dimorphos and potentially reveal more information about its behavior after the collision.

In conclusion, the NASA Dart mission’s collision with the Dimorphos asteroid has led to unexpected changes in the asteroid’s orbit. Further study and missions, such as the upcoming Hera mission, will help scientists better understand and potentially mitigate the risks of asteroid impacts on Earth.

來源：

– Original article: “Asteroid leaves mega dust trail after Nasa crash” by BBC News

– Original article: “Nasa mission successfully changed path of asteroid” by BBC News

定義：

– Asteroid: A small rocky object that orbits the Sun

– Meteor: An asteroid that burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere

– Vesta: One of the largest known asteroids with a diameter of 530km (330 miles)