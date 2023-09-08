城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Apple 繼續與 Vision Pro 一起開發智能眼鏡

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 繼續與 Vision Pro 一起開發智能眼鏡

Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro, a self-contained virtual reality headset, had many wondering if the company had any plans for augmented reality glasses. A new filing with the US Patent Office suggests that Apple is indeed continuing work on a set of smart glasses that would serve as a heads-up display. The glasses would feature a digital crown on one stem and would display notifications, control music, and project images and information onto the lenses to enhance the real world.

The Vision Pro, referred to as a “spatial computer” by Apple, is a full-fledged virtual reality headset. However, this new patent filing indicates that Apple is not neglecting the development of a more traditional set of smart glasses. Meta, one of Apple’s biggest rivals in the AR/VR space, offers both VR headsets and AR glasses, and it would not be unprecedented for Apple to do the same.

It is reasonable to expect that Apple’s smart glasses would rely on the iPhone for power and function similarly to the Apple Watch as a second-screen companion accessory. The drawings and descriptions in this patent filing suggest that Apple is taking this project seriously, and it may have a more concrete plan for the smart glasses compared to some of its previous patent filings.

While the Vision Pro aims to be a powerful VR headset, it is unlikely that Apple would be able to shrink this technology down to the size of standard spectacles in the near future. It is possible that Apple’s smart glasses and the Vision Pro could coexist as part of the same product family, sharing some features. However, the ultimate goal may be to eventually merge the two product lines in the coming decades.

In conclusion, Apple’s recent patent filing indicates that the company is actively working on smart glasses alongside its Vision Pro headset. While the Vision Pro is a self-contained VR headset, the smart glasses would serve as a heads-up display connected to an iPhone. Apple’s long-term strategy may involve integrating both products into a unified offering.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

利用雲技術的力量實現互聯網時代的高效供應鏈管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
最新消息

引領未來：全球汽車操作系統的主要趨勢和發展

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論