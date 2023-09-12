城市生活

Apple 的新款 iPhone Pro 型號：定價和升級

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 的新款 iPhone Pro 型號：定價和升級

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone Pro models at a launch event tonight, and while there have been many leaks and reports revealing the upcoming phones, one mystery remains: the price. Rumors suggest that there will be price hikes for the models sold in the US, but what about the prices in India?

In the US, the iPhone 14 series started at $799, while the base model for Indian buyers was set at Rs 79,900. It is expected that the prices for the non-Pro models will remain the same as last year. However, for the iPhone 15 Plus, a price of Rs 89,900 is anticipated.

Now, let’s talk about the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a $100 price increase, potentially starting at $1099 in the US. In India, there could be a bump of at least Rs 10,000 compared to last year’s model. As for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it might see an even bigger price increase, potentially landing at $1299 in the US, with Indian buyers witnessing a notable increase from the previous year.

The standard iPhone 15 models will see some significant upgrades. The familiar notch will be replaced by the Dynamic Island, expanding the screen real estate and reducing bezels. The primary camera is rumored to be upgraded from 12 MP to 48 MP, and the devices will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. Additionally, both non-Pro and Pro models are expected to adopt the USB Type-C port, replacing the Lightning cable.

The Pro models will feature a titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel, resulting in a lighter weight. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a periscope lens offering 5x-6x optical zoom. Both Pro models will also switch over to the USB Type-C ports.

It’s important to note that these price hike estimates are based on rumors, so they should be taken with skepticism.

