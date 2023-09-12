城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

What to Expect from Apple’s Fall Event: iPhone 15 and New Apple Watches

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
What to Expect from Apple’s Fall Event: iPhone 15 and New Apple Watches

Today, Apple is hosting its much-anticipated Wonderlust event, where the company is expected to announce the rumored iPhone 15 and new Apple Watches. The event will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. This event marks the first since Apple unveiled the Vision Pro at WWDC earlier this summer. The annual fall iPhone event has become a cultural phenomenon, signaling the end of summer and the start of exciting new Apple products.

Rumors about the iPhone 15 have been circulating for months. Some suggest that it will be a regular year-over-year upgrade, while others speculate about the possibility of a larger Pro model called the iPhone 15 Ultra. The event’s invite, with its enigmatic Apple logo made up of tiny particles, has sparked curiosity and speculation. The tagline “Wonderlust” is a play on the word “wanderlust,” and Apple enthusiasts are trying to decipher its meaning in relation to the upcoming announcements.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will essentially be repackaged versions of the iPhone 14 Pro, without the telephoto camera or stainless steel body. These new phones will feature a 48-megapixel main camera and the A16 chip from the previous generation.

There will likely be no major changes to the display, as analyst Ross Young predicts that the base iPhone 15 models will not have a high refresh rate like the Pro iPhones. All four models are expected to support 15-watt wireless charging using the Qi2 open standard, which could allow for a wider range of wireless charging devices.

The biggest change across all iPhone 15 models will be the shift from the Lightning connector to a USB-C port. This change is likely driven by pressure from the European Union, which adopted USB-C as a common charging standard. It remains unclear whether USB-C will be implemented globally or only in the EU, but it is highly likely that all new iPhone models will come with a USB-C port.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to have significant changes. The Pro models will feature frames made of titanium instead of stainless steel, reducing their weight. They will also be powered by the new A17 chip, Apple’s smallest silicon to date. Thinner display bezels and a USB-C port that supports faster data speeds are among the anticipated features.

In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may include a new 6x optical telephoto camera which would improve zoomed-in photos with better detail, resolution, and dynamic range.

As the anticipation builds, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the Wonderlust event to see what exciting new features and improvements the iPhone 15 and Apple Watches will bring.

來源：
——彭博社
– ChargerLab

Note: This article is based on the information available before Apple’s Wonderlust event.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論