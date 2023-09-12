Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual event, set to take place at the renowned Steve Jobs Theater in California. While specific details remain shrouded in secrecy, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, the latest Apple Watch, and potential iOS software updates.

Dubbed “Wonderlust,” the event is scheduled to commence on September 12, 2023, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time and 10 AM Pacific Time. Lasting approximately 90 minutes, the event will feature a pre-recorded speech by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook.

For those eager to witness this spectacle, Apple offers various options for tuning in. Apple TV subscribers can conveniently watch the event live on their devices. Additionally, Apple will stream the event on its official YouTube page, ensuring accessibility for viewers without an Apple TV. Web browser users can also watch the event by visiting the Apple website.

Rumors abound as the event draws nearer, hinting at the potential surprises Apple has in store. One notable rumor suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro may be lighter by utilizing Grade 5 Titanium for the midframe instead of steel. Another intriguing possibility revolves around Apple transitioning from the Lightning charging cable to the more prevalent USB-C port, possibly motivated by a European Union regulation urging standardized charging cables.

Aside from new gadgets, experts predict the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a USB-C-compatible case for AirPods Pro. Furthermore, there is anticipation surrounding potential updates in the forthcoming iOS 17.

The Apple event is always a milestone moment for Apple enthusiasts, presenting an opportunity to witness the culmination of Apple’s innovative endeavors.

