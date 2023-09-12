城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

最新消息

Apple 的 Wonderlust 活動：2023 年 Apple 活動有何期待

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 的 Wonderlust 活動：2023 年 Apple 活動有何期待

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual event, set to take place at the renowned Steve Jobs Theater in California. While specific details remain shrouded in secrecy, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, the latest Apple Watch, and potential iOS software updates.

Dubbed “Wonderlust,” the event is scheduled to commence on September 12, 2023, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time and 10 AM Pacific Time. Lasting approximately 90 minutes, the event will feature a pre-recorded speech by Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook.

For those eager to witness this spectacle, Apple offers various options for tuning in. Apple TV subscribers can conveniently watch the event live on their devices. Additionally, Apple will stream the event on its official YouTube page, ensuring accessibility for viewers without an Apple TV. Web browser users can also watch the event by visiting the Apple website.

Rumors abound as the event draws nearer, hinting at the potential surprises Apple has in store. One notable rumor suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro may be lighter by utilizing Grade 5 Titanium for the midframe instead of steel. Another intriguing possibility revolves around Apple transitioning from the Lightning charging cable to the more prevalent USB-C port, possibly motivated by a European Union regulation urging standardized charging cables.

Aside from new gadgets, experts predict the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a USB-C-compatible case for AirPods Pro. Furthermore, there is anticipation surrounding potential updates in the forthcoming iOS 17.

The Apple event is always a milestone moment for Apple enthusiasts, presenting an opportunity to witness the culmination of Apple’s innovative endeavors.

定義：
– iPhone 15 lineup: The new series of iPhones released by Apple in 2023.
– Apple Watch Ultra 2: The rumored successor to Apple’s current lineup of smartwatches.
– iOS 17: The anticipated new version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

來源：
1. (Source article) [No URL provided]
2. Apple website (https://www.apple.com)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

最新消息

The Wordle 評論：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
最新消息

407 億年前，古代細菌首次在陸地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
最新消息

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比較

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

國際空間站的遺產：緊張中的合作

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

Sonder 之美：認識他人生活的豐富性

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

VSS Unity 飛行將古代人類化石運送到太空邊緣

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論